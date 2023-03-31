3C/NLC 52nd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: March 17, 2023:



Location: Wessington SD



Auctioneer: Dustin Carter



Averages:

118 Simmental & Sim-Angus Yearling Bulls $4,549





The Christensen Family held their 52nd annual bull sale at their ranch south of Wessington, SD, on March 17. The weather was far from ideal with blizzard-like conditions but a good crowd of bull customers braved the elements to support the 3C/NLC sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 24: $13,000, NLC 2661K, 4-1-22, son of LBRS GENESIS 669 X MS NLC UPGRADE 3151A to TNT Simmentals Lehr ND.

Lot 35: $9,000, 3C 2366K, 4-22-22, son of TNT TANKER U263 X Z2437 to Bryan Thompson Upham ND.

Lot 17: $8,250, 3C 2190K, 4-7-22, son of 3C HOLISTIC 0531H B X 3C CROCUS 9348G B to Tate Von Eye Kimball, SD.

Lot 31: $8,250, NLC 2662K, 4-1-22, son of KRJ DAKOTA OUTLAW G974 X MS NLC CASH FLOW 8100 to Brett Heezen, Wessington Springs, SD.

Abby Randle of Chamberlian SD bought several front end bulls

Matt Roberts of Milburn, NE, picked up a couple bulls

