3C/NLC 52nd Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: March 17, 2023:
03/17/2023
Location: Wessington SD
Auctioneer: Dustin Carter
Averages:
118 Simmental & Sim-Angus Yearling Bulls $4,549
The Christensen Family held their 52nd annual bull sale at their ranch south of Wessington, SD, on March 17. The weather was far from ideal with blizzard-like conditions but a good crowd of bull customers braved the elements to support the 3C/NLC sale.
TOP SELLING BULLS
Lot 24: $13,000, NLC 2661K, 4-1-22, son of LBRS GENESIS 669 X MS NLC UPGRADE 3151A to TNT Simmentals Lehr ND.
Lot 35: $9,000, 3C 2366K, 4-22-22, son of TNT TANKER U263 X Z2437 to Bryan Thompson Upham ND.
Lot 17: $8,250, 3C 2190K, 4-7-22, son of 3C HOLISTIC 0531H B X 3C CROCUS 9348G B to Tate Von Eye Kimball, SD.
Lot 31: $8,250, NLC 2662K, 4-1-22, son of KRJ DAKOTA OUTLAW G974 X MS NLC CASH FLOW 8100 to Brett Heezen, Wessington Springs, SD.