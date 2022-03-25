3C/NLC Simmental 51st Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 18, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Wessington Springs, SD

Auctioneer: Dustin Carter

Averages:

128 Yearling Simmental Bulls – $4,439

13 Older Simmental Bulls – $3,327

14 Yearling Open Simmental Heifers – $2,857

It was a beautiful day for the Christensen and Dunsmore families as they held their 51st Annual Bull Sale at the ranch. There was a lot of bred in calving ease in this group of sale bulls, but they were also backed by excellent performance, thickness and power.

Top bulls include:

Lot 1, a black 3/4 SimAngus, 4/7/21 son of LBRS Genesis 669 x J Bar J Nightride selling for $21,000 to Jay Meyring, Alliance, NE.

Lot 82, 4/1/21 black halfblood SimAngus bull sired by AFCR Groot 920G B x Gibbs 0689X Crimson Tide selling for $15,000 to Sys Simmental, Minot, ND.

Lot 79, 3/31/21 black 3/8 SimAngus bull sired by 3C Gentl 93866 BG x Connealy Best Option selling for $13,500 to Brian Thompson, Upham, ND.

Lot 8, 4/13/21 Purebred Simmental sired by 3C Fine 8587F B x 3C Pasque 4702B B for $9,000 to Elkwood Manor, Remington, VA.

Lot 32, 3/13/21 black 3/4 SimAngus sired by OMF Epic E27 x Yardley Titanium to Ryan Griffith, Wallace, NE for $9,000.

Top Heifers:

Lot 201, a 4/16/21, 3/4 SimAngus daughter of 3C Lava L375-BZ x TNT Tanker U263 sold for $6,000 to Chris Heim, Wessington Springs, SD.

Lot 204, 5/8 SimAngus daughter of AFCR Groot 920G B x Mr. NLC Avenue 3088A selling for $4,400 to Sys Simmental, Minot, ND.

Stacy Senska, Forestburg, SD picked out several bulls at the 3C/NLC bull sale.



Zens Ranch, Zell, SD 3C/NLC bull buyers.

