5L Ranch Annual Spring Profit $eeker Sale

TSLN Rep: Brady Williams



Date of Sale: April 14, 2023



Location: Sheridan, MT at the 5L ranch sale barn



Auctioneer: Trent Stewart



Averages:

90 Yearling Red Angus Bulls Average $4,925

31 Black/Red Carrier Bulls Average $4,145

17 “Opti-Bulls” Average $3,882

177 Commercial Yearling Red Angus Heifers Average $1,656



Comments

Lot 18 $21,000 to Wedel Red Angus, Leoti, KS; 5L Top Deal 3418-41K; 2/1/22; 5L Top Deal 7006-219F x 5L Red Rocket 2553-359C.



Lot 11 $16,000 to Loosli Red Angus, Ashton, ID; 5L Who Dat 1208-78K; 2/7/22; 5L Who Dat 558-06H x 5L Game On 703-50C.



Lot 172 $13,000 to Udy Cattle Company, Rockland, ID; 5L Life Is Good 449-164K; 2/18/22; 5L Life Is Good 1201-52H x 5L Bourne 117-48A.



Lot 80 $12,000 to Flynn Ranch, Townsend, MT; 5L Life Is Good 3330-134K; 2/14/22; 5L Life Is Good 1201-52H x 5L Cow Boss 5684-124D.



Lot 32 $11,000 to Calvo Red Angus, Bassett, NE; 5L Cow Boss 2218-66K; 2/6/22; 5L Cow Boss 5684-124D x OCC Prototype 847P.



Larry Mehlhoff giving the opening remarks.

srProfitSeeker



