TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 9, 2021

Location: At the Ranch-Sheridan, Montana

Auctioneer: Trent Stewart

Averages:

171 Red Angus Bulls – $4,934

26 Black/Red Carrier Bulls – $4,775

7 Charolais-Red Angus Cross Bulls – $2,893

204 Total Bulls – $4,778

80 Commercial Yearling Heifers – $1,400

20 Commercial Yearling Black Heifers – $,1138

A large offering of stout wide bodied bulls and fancy commercial heifers were offered to the buyers in the seats, Friday April 9, 2021, at the 5L Red Angus Annual ‘Profit $eeker’ Spring Sale, held at the Ranch near Sheridan, Montana. Buyers were given plenty of time to inspect the cattle and an excellent meal was served prior to the start of the sale. Congratulations to the Mehlhoff family and crew!

Lot 232 at $20,000, 5L GOT R DONE 2448-137H, DOB 2/20/20, #4298059, 5L GOT R DONE 2146-313F x 5L HAZEL 244-2448, Sold to TJS Red Angus, Lodge Grass, Montana.

Lot 24 at $19,500, 5L UP THE LIMIT 4808-08H, DOB 1/27/20, #4298007, 5L UP THE LIMIT 1096-54F x 5L SALEE 9042-4808, Sold to Schuler Red Angus, Bridgeport, Nebraska.

Lot 136 at $14,500, 5L GOT R DONE 1077-86H, DOB 2/14/20, #4298181, 5L GOT R DONE 2146-313F x 5L ROXIE 399-1077, Sold to Mushrush Red Angus, Strong City, Kansas.

Lot 1 at $13,000, 5L FOREMAN 4787-29H, DOB 2/3/20, #4298151, 5L FOREMAN 2174-370E x 5L BUBBLY 282-4787, Sold to Jedd Fabricius, Wellsville, Utah.

Lot 2 at $12,000, 5L GOT R DONE 4798-150H, DOB 2/22/20, #4387235, 5L GOT R DONE 2146-313F x 5L REDBIRD 1375-4798, Sold to TJS Red Angus, Lodge Grass, Montana.