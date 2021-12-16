Amdahl Angus & Hereford 46th Annual Production Sale

Roger Joseph, Winner, SD and Caleb Miles, Thedford, NE got some Angus genetics at Amdahl sale.



Ken Lensegrav, Kyle, SD and Larry Stumprud, Faith, SD at the Amdahl sale.



Marcia and Tim Amdahl welcome the crowd to the 45th Annual Amdahl Angus & Hereford Production Sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Nov. 20, 2021

Location: Sale held at the ranch north of Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

81 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,210

15 Yearling Hereford bulls – $4,150

6 Fall and 2-Year Old Hereford bulls – $5,500

8 Open Angus Heifers – $2,162

7 Bred Angus Heifers – $3,543

6 Bred Angus Cows – $2,916

2 Open Hereford Heifers – $1,550

4 Bred Hereford Heifers – $1,975

It was a beautiful fall day for the Amdahl Family as they celebrated their 45th Annual Production sale at the ranch north of Rapid City, SD. There was a huge crowd of buyers, spectators and neighbors on had to celebrate the day and take in the hospitality offered by Tim and Marcia along with son JD and Annie and family.

This was a great set of Angus and Hereford genetics that were very well accepted by the ranchers in the seats and online.

Top Angus bulls:

Lot 18, Amdahl Prime Beef 1035, 1/21 son of Amdahl Prime Beef 9100 sold to Joseph Angus Ranch, Winner, SD for $10,500.

Lot 9, Amdahl Ashland 1031, 1/21 son of GAR Ashland to Lynn Ranch, Edgemont, SD at $9,500.

Lot 1, Amdahl Flagstone 1036, 1/21 son of Baldridge Flagstone F411 to Cory Sargent, Winner, SD at $9,000.

Lot 28, Amdahl Ashland 1063, 1/21 son of GAR Ashland to Vance Martin, Midland, SD for $9,000.

Top Hereford bulls:

Lot 95, TA Sensation 0343H, 1/20 son of UPS Sensation 2504 ET to Bauer Ranch, Union Center, SD for $6,500.

Lot 97, TA L1 Domino 0360H ET, 3/20 son of CL 1 Domino 6104D to Bauer Ranch, Union Center, SD for $6,500.

Lot 99, TA L1 Domino 0350 H, 1/20 osn of KB L1 Domino 5104B to Bauer Ranch, Union Center, SD at $6,500.

Top Angus Female:

Lot 138, Amdahl Blackbird 007, 1/20 daughter of Deer Valley Growth Fund bred to Sitz Resilient sold to Jeff & Kevin Baker, Piedmont, SD for $7,250.

Top Hereford Female:

Lot 156, TA Dominette 0328H, 1/20 daughter of Behm 100W Cuda 504C bred to BCC Uproar 946 to Jeff & Kevin Baker, Piedmont, SD for $3,000.

