Axtell Cattle Company Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 03/28/2022

Location: Sterling Livestock Comission-Sterling, Colorado

Auctioneer: Jim Santomaso

Averages

63 Total Bulls Averaged $5005

59 Red Angus Bulls Averaged $5055

4 Charolais Bulls Averaged $4252

15 Registered Open Red Angus Heifers Averaged $2187

31 Commercial Open Red Angus Heifers Averaged $1448

Great warm spring weather was ordered up for the Axtell Cattle Company Annual Production Sale, held March 28, 2022 at Sterling Livestock Commission-Sterling, Colorado. Brian and Jamie Jo, along with family, work hard to offer their customers uniform cattle and back them with a guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 1 at $10,250, AXTELL DOMINOR 1651, 2/27/21, AXTELL DOMINOR 4124 x AXTELL EPIC 1011, Sold to Three Bridges Land & Cattle LLC-Laveta, Colorado

Lot 36 at $7500, AXTELL EPIC 1552, 3/6/21, AXTELL EPIC 511 x AXTELL EPIC 1011, Sold to Karl & Ginger Wright-Anton, Colorado

Lot 45 at $7500, AXTELL BOB 1961, 3/1/21, KDCS ARIES 808 x AXTELL RED KNIGHT 6249, Sold to Karl & Ginger Wright-Anton, Colorado

Lot 61 at $7500, AXTELL REDWING 1501, 3/18/21, AXTELL REDWING 7215 x AXTELL YELLOWSTONE 3704, Sold to Fanning Livestock-Benkelman, Nebraska

Lot 11 at $7250, AXTELL ENDORSE 1717, 3/2/21, AXTELL ENDORSE 8935 x CALVO RED KNIGHT 86A, Sold to F&E Farms LLC-Hugo, Colorado