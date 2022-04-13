Bar 69 Angus 34th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 04/07/2022

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages

60 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $4,165

50 Commercial Open Heifers avg. $1,450

The Kukuchka family held the 34th Annual Bar 69 Angus bull sale at Belle Fourche on Apr. 7. Craig and Deb Kukuchka and their along with Chase and Ashton and Dillon and Callie brought a very thick set of performance, calving ease and maternal bulls to town for the sale. This was probably the most uniform set of bulls ever offered by Bar 69 Angus. The commercial open heifers were easy fleshing top quality heifers that represent the Bar 69 maternal cow herd very well.

Top selling bull was lot 1726, Bar 69 Stellar 1726, 3/1/21 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x Raven Powerball 53 #5 to Gene Fortune, Interior, SD for $8,250.

Lot 1852, Bar 69 Stellar 1852, 2/27/21 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x Sitz Dash 10277 #5 to Harrold Trump, Luray, MO for $7,000.

Lot 1702, Bar 69 Justified 1702, 1/25/21 son of KG Justified 3023 x Sitz Atlas 728E to Wes Tlustos, Oelrichs, SD for $6,500.

Lot 1743, Bar 69 Atlas 1743, 4/2/21 son of Sitz Atlas 728E x Sitz Upward 307R to Kyle & Shelly West, Oshoto, WY for $6,500.

Lot 1767, Bar 69 Stellar 1767, 3/10/21 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x Connealy Capitalist 028 to Gardiner Heart Dot Angus, Shoshoni, WY for $6,250.

Burl Barber, New Underwood, SD. Bar 69 Angus bull buyer.



Gene Fortune, Interior, SD got a couple Bar 69 Angus bulls.

