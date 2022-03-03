Bar JZ Ranches 73rd Annual Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 22, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Holabird, SD

Auctioneer: Sonny Booth

Averages:

42 Polled Hereford Bulls – $5,305

40 Limousin and LimFlex Bulls – $4,220.

It was kind of a stormy, blustery day for the Zilverberg family for their 73rd Annual Production sale. This year the sale was held at their new sale facility at the ranch. There was a really good crowd that braved the weather to come to the sale or were represented electronically to support the Bar JZ Ranches for the sale. Very nice set of bulls and a great family to back them.

Top Hereford bulls:

Lot 4. $11,000. Bar JZ Vagabond 304J. A homozygous polled 2/28/21 son of RV Valor 9444G ET and out of a Bar JZ Statesman daughter to Hansmeier & Son, Inc., South Dakota.

Lot 20. $11,000. Bar JZ Insight 334J. A homozygous polled 3/11/21 son of Innisfail WHR X651/723 4013 ET and out of a Bar JZ Trust Fund daughter to Sam Smith, South Dakota.

Lot 18. $9,500. Bar JZ Vanquish 329J. A homozygous polled 3/8/21 son of RV Valor 9444G ET and out of a Bar JZ Hearthstone daughter to Gant Polled Herefords, South Dakota.

Lot 2. $9,000. Bar JZ Valiant 301J. A homozygous polled 2/27/21 son of RV Valor 9444G ET and out of a Churchill Pilgrim daughter to Coffin Butte Farm, North Dakota.

Lot 51. $8,750. Bar JZ Indeed 426J. A homozygous polled 3/29/21 son of Innisfail WHR X651/723 4013 ET and out of a Churchill Kickstart daughter to Rachel Parsons, South Dakota.

Lot 10. $8,500. Bar JZ Veracity 315J. A homozygous polled 3/6/21 son of RV Valor 9444G ET and out of a Frenzen Bar JZ Bruiser dam to Tracy Mader, Minnesota.

Top Limousin Bulls:

Lot 102. $6,500. Bar JZ Durham 312J. A homozygous polled, homozygous black, 52% LimFlex 3/4/21 son of DANH Durham and out of a LVLS Braveheart daughter to Opheim Limousin, South Dakota.

Lot 119. $6,500. Bar JZ Dartmouth 384J. A homozygous polled, homozygous black, 65% LimFlex 3/21/21 son of TMCK Dartmouth and out of a LVLS Braveheart daughter, to Kleinschmidt Ranch, South Dakota.

Lot 101. $6,250. Bar JZ Durham 309J. A homozygous polled, homozygous black, 60% LimFlex 3/3/21 son of DANH Durham and out of a COLE Cadillac daughter, to Kleinschmidt Ranch, South Dakota.

Lot 114. $6,250. Bar JZ Dartmouth 376J. A homozygous polled, homozygous black, 68% LimFlex 3/19/21 son of TMCK Dartmouth and out of a TMCK Alfalfa daughter, to Gangle Ranch, South Dakota.

Lot 123. $6,000. Bar JZ Absolute 393J. A homozygous polled, homozygous black, 28% LimFlex 3/22/21 son of Wulfs Absolute an out of an CHR Ace Venture daughter to Kleinschmidt Ranch, South Dakota.

Lot 127. $6000. Bar JZ Amazing Bull 404J. A homozygous polled, red, 85% Limousin 3/25/21 son of Wulfs Amazing Bull and out of a WZRK Titus Temptation daughter to Grant View Farm, Iowa.

Lot 129. $6,000. Bar JZ Checking Account 408J. A homozygous polled, homozygous black, 81% Limousin 3/25/21 son of LFLC Checking Account and out of a LVLS Braveheart daughter to Scott Glinn, Nebraska.

Cade Opeim, Mound City, SD got a DANH Durnam 54D sired LimFlex bull at the Bar JZ sale.



Derek McCloud, Holabird, SD selected several Bar JZ Ranches bulls.

