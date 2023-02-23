Barenthsen/Bullinger Red Angus 24th Annual Production Sale

Kathy and Mark Barenthsen with auctioneer, Seth Weishaar at the 24th Annual Barenthsen/Bullinger sale.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2023



Location: at the ranch, Powers Lake, ND



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

83 Yearling Red Angus bulls – $6,301

27 Registered Red Angus open heifers – $2,346





Another great set of bulls and registered open heifers for the Barenthsen/Bullinger Red Angus bull sale. Mark and Kathy Barenthsen along with Jeremy and Jessica Bullinger and family held their 24th annual production sale at the ranch near Powers Lake, ND. Great set of cattle and great people to back them sold to a near full house of buyers.



Top bulls:

Lot 4, BB Legitimate 2165, March 24, 2022 son of NSFR Justified H79 x Crump Mission Statement 6187, Hansine Red Angus, Pierre, SD for $28,000.



Lot 1, BAR M Velocity 2065, March 14, 2022 son of BB Propulsion 9096 x Andras New Direction R240, Mandan Lake Simmentals, Center, ND for $22,000.



Lot 5, BAR M Impressive 2005, March 5, 2022 son of BB Propulsion 9096 x VGW Cinch 503, Northern Lights Red Angus, Opheim, MT for $16,000.



Lot 17, BB Propulsion 2037, March 11, 2022 son of BB Propulsion 9096 x Larson Sun King 016, Northern Lights Red Angus, Opheim, MT for $13,000.



Lot 8, BB Commander 2088, March 16, 2022 son of PIE Captain 057 x RREDS Pathfinder F811, Richard Jore, Watford City, ND for $12,000.



TOP SELLING HEIFER:

Lot 89, BB MS Bailey 2058, March 13, 2022 daughter of RREDS Pathfinder F811 x Crump Assault 6655 to Missouri River Red Angus, Watford City, ND for $6,500.

Alan and Barb DeTienne, Parshall, ND, repeat Barenthsen/Bullinger bull buyers.

Carlyle and Titus Stenberg, Watford City, ND got a couple Barenthsen/Bullinger bulls.

Bryce Risa, Northern Lights Red Angus, Opheim, MT added Barenthsen/Bullinger bulls to their operation.

