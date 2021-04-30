Baxter Angus 2021 Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: April 27, 2021

Location: at the Ranch, Rockham, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Averages:

35 Angus Yearling Bulls – $3,843

6 Two Year-Old Angus Bulls – $5,250

5 Black Hereford Bulls – $3,350

20 Registered Open Heifers – $1,810

10 Open Commercial Heifers – $1,086

It was great to see so many young producers getting more and more involved and a big crowd on hand to view a great set of Baxter Angus bulls. As a bonus, the evening finished up with a real nice light rain.

Top Two Year-Old Bull

Lot 54 at $7000, BA NIOBRARA 9857, Dob 4-10-2019, Reg 19643445, Connealy Niobrara 5451 x Baxter Freedom 8457, sold to Larry Borkuis, Henry, South Dakota.

Yearling Bulls

Lot 2 at $7,000, MCC RENOWN 013, Dob 2-14-2020, Reg 1795323, SAV Renown 3439 x MCC EXT 4002 5085, sold to Doug Fink, Zell, South Dakota.

Lot 4 at $6,750, BA NIOBARA 0100 Dob 3-8-2020, Reg 19994569, Connealy Niobara 5451 x BA Block Party 7102, sold to David Jessen, Redfield, South Dakota.

Lot 51 at $6,750, BA NIOBARA 9110 Dob 2-27-2019, Reg 19631001, Connealy Niobara 5451 x Baxter New Day, sold to Mark Hoffman, Leola, South Dakota.

Lot 5 at $6,500, MCC CASH 8005 019, Dob 2-17-2020, Reg 19794477, MCC Cash 8005 x MCC Blacky 8095 5068.

Lot 40 at $5,750, BA PIT BOSS 053 Dob 4-23-2020, Reg 19787502, D 5501 Pit Boss E78 x BA Broadside 5753, sold to Bruce Hoffman, Rockham, South Dakota.

Larry Bokuis



Ryan Kenzy, Jade , Cleo and Jenna Jandel

