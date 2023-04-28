Baxter Angus Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: April 25, 2023
Location: Rockham SD
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Sales Manager: American Angus Hall Of Fame
Averages:
44 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,699
7 Two Year Old Angus Bulls $4,679
4 Two Year Old Black Hereford Bulls $4,813
47 Reg. Angus Heifers $2,237
7 Com. Heifers $2,014
A great sale was held for the Baxter and Jandel families at their ranch near Rockham, SD. A pleasant spring evening filled the auction market with cattlemen looking to add top genetics from the offering. The Baxter and Jandel program have worked very hard to put together a set of bulls and females that not only last but improve the quality of many herds.
TOP SELLING BULLS
Lot 2, $8,750, BA TAHOE 202, 2-11-22, son of TEHAMA TAHOE B767 X BA CAPITALIST 0302, to Marty Anderson, Hitchcock, SD.
Lot 22, $8,500, JANDEL LAND GRANT 290, 1-28-22, son of CHERRY CREEK LAND GRANT X CHERRY CRK THUNDERELLA G90, to Doug Fink, Zell, SD.
Lot 16, $7,750, JANDELS CHARM 243, 1-27-22, son of BUBS SOUTHERN CHARM AA31 X CHERRY CRK SHAND 024 435, to Levtzow Farms, Rockham, SD.
Lot 1, $7,000, JANDEL TAHOE 204, 3-3-22, son of TEHAMA TAHOE B767 X ZARA LADY J415 OF MAF, to Ben Johnson, Milbank, SD.
TOP SELLING HEIFER
Lot 72, $5,000, BA DAKOTA BLACKBIRD 2980, 3-13-22, daughter of CRAWFORD GUARANTEE 9137 X BA BANKROLL 9080, to Wheeler Angus, Paris, MO.