Baxter Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: April 25, 2023



Location: Rockham SD



Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson



Sales Manager: American Angus Hall Of Fame



Averages:

44 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,699

7 Two Year Old Angus Bulls $4,679

4 Two Year Old Black Hereford Bulls $4,813

47 Reg. Angus Heifers $2,237

7 Com. Heifers $2,014





A great sale was held for the Baxter and Jandel families at their ranch near Rockham, SD. A pleasant spring evening filled the auction market with cattlemen looking to add top genetics from the offering. The Baxter and Jandel program have worked very hard to put together a set of bulls and females that not only last but improve the quality of many herds.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 2, $8,750, BA TAHOE 202, 2-11-22, son of TEHAMA TAHOE B767 X BA CAPITALIST 0302, to Marty Anderson, Hitchcock, SD.

Lot 22, $8,500, JANDEL LAND GRANT 290, 1-28-22, son of CHERRY CREEK LAND GRANT X CHERRY CRK THUNDERELLA G90, to Doug Fink, Zell, SD.

Lot 16, $7,750, JANDELS CHARM 243, 1-27-22, son of BUBS SOUTHERN CHARM AA31 X CHERRY CRK SHAND 024 435, to Levtzow Farms, Rockham, SD.

Lot 1, $7,000, JANDEL TAHOE 204, 3-3-22, son of TEHAMA TAHOE B767 X ZARA LADY J415 OF MAF, to Ben Johnson, Milbank, SD.

TOP SELLING HEIFER

Lot 72, $5,000, BA DAKOTA BLACKBIRD 2980, 3-13-22, daughter of CRAWFORD GUARANTEE 9137 X BA BANKROLL 9080, to Wheeler Angus, Paris, MO.



Doug Fink of Zell SD bought a front end bull

SRBaxterDougFink





Levtzow Farms picked up several bulls and females

srBaxterZeitzvow



