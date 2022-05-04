Baxter Angus: Follow the Trail to Superior Maternal Genetics
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: April 26, 2022
Location: at the farm, west of Redfield, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Averages:
32 yearling Angus Bulls avg. $ 4125
10 two-year-old Angus Bulls avg. $ 3775
3 yearling Black Hereford Bulls avg. $ 4500
3 two-year-old Black Hereford Bulls avg. $ 3417
2 yearling SimAngus Bulls avg. $ 3000
20 reg. Angus open Heifers avg. $ 2060
22 Commercial open Heifers avg. $ 1564
Since this was the first time that I’d been to this sale, I’d have to say that I was very impressed with the overall quality of the cattle. I thought the Lot 1 bull was one of the especially good Angus bulls that I’ve seen this spring. Mark Baxter’s herd is backed by strong genetics, and the ranchers bid aggressively during this fast-moving auction.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1: $ 10,500 to Neil Ostrand, Nebraska – Connealy Niobrara 5451 x Connealy Capitalist 028
Lot 2: $ 8,000 to Marty Anderson, South Dakota – D 5501 Pit Boss E78 x Connealy Capitalist 0823
Lot 5: $ 6,000 to Levtzow Farms, Rockham, South Dakota – MCC Cash 8037 x S A V Populist 0470
Lot 7: $ 6,000 to Jerard Paulsen, Rockham, South Dakota – Cherry Crk Payweight C133 M x GDAR Leupold 298
Lot 51: $ 6,000 to Larry Webb, Faulkton, South Dakota – Connealy Niobrara 5451 x Connealy Right Answer 878A
Top Selling Open Heifers Heifers:
Lot 73: $ 3,500 to Hilltop Angus Farms, Bowdle, South Dakota – Connealy Plus 580 x LaGrand Upward 0120
Lot 71: $ 3,250 to Jacob Smith, Newton, Iowa – D 5501 Pit Boss E78 x JD Game Time 62
