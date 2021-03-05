Beastrom Ranch – 41st Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 22, 2021

Location: at the ranch, 4 miles northeast of Pierre, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages: 84 Gelbvieh & Balancer Bulls – $4,130

Beastrom Gelbvieh, owned by Jim and Barb Beastrom, along with their daughters, Brittney Spencer and Brandy Ludemann and their families, hosted a nice crowd of mostly repeat buyers for their annual sale. This was an outstanding set of bulls, and they were met with excellent demand.

The ranch utilizes the best Gelbvieh, Red Angus, and Black Angus genetics to produce seedstock that will generate profit for their commercial customers. Some herd bulls were sold on the top end, but the commercial producers bought up the bulk of this sale.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1: $ 10,500 to Black Hawk Cattle Co., Oregon, Illinois – BABR “Kevin” 6304D x RWG Blowin’ Minds 4402

Lot 19: $ 8,000 to Kim Montgomery, Amarillo, Texas – BABR “Stewart” 6350D x SAV Bruiser 9164

Lot 86: $ 8,000 to Dick McQueen, White Lake, South Dakota – BEA 807F x TMAS Mr Cherokee 312

Lot 59: $ 7,500 to Plateau Gelbvieh, Peetz, Colorado – BABR Vigilante 2101Z x BABR Secret Brand 2100Z ET

Lot 81: $ 7,500 to Rob Farlee, Dupree, South Dakota – FHG Flying H 80A/40A 79E x SCRI SCRI Mission A109

Vaughn Dizmang, Maywood, Nebraska, bought Lot 89.

