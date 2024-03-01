Beastrom Ranch – 44st Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 26, 2024

Location: at the ranch, 4 miles northeast of Pierre, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages: 62 Gelbvieh & Balancer Bulls avg $6,187

Travis Hendricks with Dianne Booth, Vivian, South Dakota. Beastrom-Hendricks-Booth

Ed and Barrett Maciejewski, Timber Lake, South Dakota, bought Lot 6. Beastrom-Maciejewski

Brittney Spencer with Randy Hague, Highmore, South Dakota. Beastrom-Spencer-Hague

The family of Wes, Brittney, and Owen Spencer, along with Jim and Barb Beastrom, hosted a big crowd on a beautiful day. This ranch utilizes the best Gelbvieh and Angus genetics to produce seedstock that will generate profit for their commercial customers. These outstanding bulls were uniform from start to finish, and were very well-received by a wide variety of cattlemen. A very strong sale!

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 28: $ 13,000 to Dwight and Christine Dockter, Medina, North Dakota – PLA Cash Out 1J ET x JOB Danell Absolute 21U ET (Black Gelbvieh 99.9%)

Lot 14: $ 10,000 to Kim Montgomery, Amarillo, Texas – VRT Lazy TV Cool Water J422 x BABR 4267B (Black Balancer 30.0%)

Lot 34: $ 9,500 to Pam Chrisman, Big Piney, Wyoming – BABR Rye Whiskey 2302J x BABR Revenant 8308F (Black Gelbvieh 78.7%)

Lot 3: $ 9,500 to Kim Montgomery, Amarillo, Texas – Coleman Ace 989 x BABR 9300G (Black Balancer 37.5%)

Lot 1: $ 9,000 to Vaughn Thorstenson, Selby, South Dakota – FHG Flying H 80A/40A 79E x BABR Secret Brand 2100Z ET (Black Balancer 53.9%)

Lot 6: $ 9,000 to Ed Maciejewski, Timber Lake, South Dakota – Coleman Glacier 041 x BVLK Buckingham (Balancer 43.8%)