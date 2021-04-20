Beckton Red Angus ‘Foundation Herd of the Red Angus Breed’ 76th Anniversary Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 13, 2021

Location: At the Ranch near Sheridan, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

232 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $6,415

20 Registered Red Angus Heifers – $,3375

20 Commercial Red Angus Heifers – $1,675

One of the most respected names in the industry, Beckton Red Angus ‘Foundation Herd of the Red Angus Breed’ Held the 76th Anniversary Production Sale Tuesday April 13, 2021 at the Ranch near Sheridan, Wyoming. Cam and Trish Forbes, along with family, carry on the tradition of raising low maintenance and maternal focused Red Angus Cattle. Buyers travel from all across the country to purchase cattle out of the reputation herd and are provided with great customer service. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 9 at $20,000, BECKTON SCAMP H156 W6, DOB 3/11/20, #4377391, BECKTON SCAMP E175 N5 x BECKTON MINERVA E078 W, Sold to Forster Red Angus, Richardton, North Dakota.

Lot 5 at $16,000, BECKTON NEW ERA H246 A2, DOB 3/20/20, #4378119, BECKTON NEW ERA Y194 x BECKTON BELGA B556 A, Sold to Keith Nance, Odessa, Washington.

Lot 11 at $15,000, BECKTON JULIAN H420, DOB 3/28/20, #4378001, BECKTON JULIAN E423 N8 x BECKTON COCA A341 N, Sold to Neil Hueftle, Cozad, Nebraska.

Lot 1 at $14,500, BECKTON HERITAGE H314 J5, DOB 3/23/20, #4377207, BECKTON HERITAGE C477 J4 x BECKTON CHRISTY Z125 J, Sold to TJS Red Angus, Lodge Grass, Montana & Hansine Ranch, Pierre, South Dakota.

Lot 64 at $14,500, BECKTON SCAMP H342 L6, DOB 3/25/20, #4377177, BECKTON SCAMP E175 N5 x BECKTON SUSAN D621 L, Sold to Cody & Loretta Cribbs, Altus, Oklahoma.