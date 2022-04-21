Beckton Red Angus ‘Foundation Herd of the Red Angus Breed’ 77th Anniversay Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 12, 2022

Location: Beckton Red Angus Ranch-Sheridan, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

192 Yearling Bulls – $5,805

25 Registered Red Angus Heifers – $3,410

Lots of history at the Beckton Red Angus ‘Foundation Herd of the Red Angus Breed’ 77th Anniversary Production Sale Held April 12, 2022, at the ranch outside of Sheridan, Wyoming. A nasty April blizzard delivered much needed moisture on sale day, customers came out to purchase cattle from the reputation Red Angus herd. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 4 at $46,000, BECKTON ACCENT J019 D4, 2/14/21, BECKTON ACCENT G208 N3 x BECKTON DOMINOR D254 N8, Sold to Hansine Ranch-Pierre, South Dakota.

Lot 18 at $14,000, BECKTON CARDINAL J104 H3, 3/2/21, BECKTON CARDINAL GO43 C2 x BECKTON HERITAGE D195 L4, Sold to Joel Rickenbach-Oelrichs, South Dakota.

Lot 13 at $13,000, BECKTON HERITAGE J076 H6, 2/25/21, BECKTON HERITAGE G152 L5 x BECKTON HUGHES E090 H3, Sold to Jason Galloway-Yakima, Washington.

Lot 11 at $11,500, BECKTON ACCENT J334 A4, 3/19/21, BECKTON ASSCENT B549 N3 x BECKTON ACCENT W180 C2, Sold to Jason Galloway-Yakima, Washington.

Lot 5 at $11,000, BECKTON ACCENT J245 E4, 3/16/21, BECKTON EPIC X464 L5, Sold to Rob Boner-Douglas, Wyoming.

Lot 62 at $11,000, BECKTON CARDINAL J220 W3, 3/14/21, BECKTON CARDINAL G043 C2 x BECKTON WARRIOR E215 E7, Sold to Rob Boner-Douglas, Wyoming.

Joel and JT Rickenbach- Oelrichs, South Dakota.

