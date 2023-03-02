Benda Simmental Ranch
TSLN Rep: Curt Westland
Name of Sale: Benda Simmental Ranch
Date of Sale: Feb. 13, 2023
Location: Kimball Livestock Exchange, Kimball, SD
Auctioneer: Justin Tupper
Averages:
54 yearling bulls – $6,157
14 bred heifers – $3,642
It was a great day for the annual Benda Ranch sale. Jim, Sue and the entire family strive to produce moderate framed cattle that calve easy, have excellent growth, good dispositions and eye appeal. They brought just that to town for the public to view and purchase.
Lot 1, a Main Event son out of a Renown daughter brought $9,000 from Tom Gorzalka, Sheridan, WY.
Lot 44 also commanded a final bid of $9,000 from Jim Ketelhut from Pukwana, SD.
Lot 13 is also headed to Sheridan, WY with Johnathon Gorzalka for $9,000
The top bred heifer brought $5,000 and he headed to White Lake, SD with Ben Bogenhagen