Bieber Red Angus “Bieber Fever” Performance Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 2, 2023
Location: Sale held at the ranch, Leola, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Average:
283 Red Angus Bulls – $6,860
Bitter cold and ice-covered roads may have slowed down the crowd a bit for the Bieber Red Angus sale, but through modern technology and homework done by Craig Bieber and his crew, this sale forged on with great success. Excellent set of breed changing Red Angus bulls, many selling to AI studs and purebred operations, you will hear many of these names in the future when talking Red Angus.
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 1. $37,500 — Bieber Paycheck K102, January 10, 2022 son of LARR Paycheck 0728 x Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 to Alta Genetics, WI.
Lot 7. $31,000 — Bieber Paycheck K113, January 15, 2022 son of LARR Paycheck 0728 x Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 to Feddes Red Angus & C-T Red Angus, MT.
Lot 32. $27,500 — Bieber Paycheck K126, January 18, 2022 son of LARR Paycheck 0728 x Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 to Select Sires, OH.
Lot 18. $22,000 — Bieber Paycheck K110, January 14, 2022 son of LARR Paycheck 0728 x Bieber Driven C540 to Pieper Red Angus, NE.
Lot 3. $18,000 — Bieber ROU Flashdrive K554, January 19, 2022 son of Bieber Flashdrive G266 x Bieber Spartacus A193 to Gill Red Angus, SD.