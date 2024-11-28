Bieber Red Angus Fall Female and Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Nov. 14, 2014



Location: Sale at the ranch, Leola, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

43 Registered Red Angus Bred Heifers – $5,256

100 Red Angus Spring Calving Cows – $4,758

41 Red Angus May-June Calving Cows – $3,305

35 Red Angus Age Advantaged Bulls – $9,486

87 Red Angus Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,995



The hard work that Craig and Peggy Bieber and the entire Bieber Red Angus crew put into their Annual Fall Bieber Fever Female and Bull sale was obvious. Their dedication paid off, the cattle looked good and the sale was hot.



The Bieber family is passionate about Red Angus cattle. They have over 50 years of exclusively breeding Red Angus cattle and are focused on producing the best cattle possible for their customers and the breed.



Bred Heifers:

Lot 3, Bieber Primrose 194L, Feb. 2023 daughter of LSF SRR Identity 0295H bred to ALC Genuine L30 to Anderson Land & Cattle, Kans., for $16,000.

Lot 15, Bieber Primrose 201L, Feb. 2023 daughter of LSF SRR Identity 0295H bred to PIE Complete 2449 sold to Michael Frank, Texas, for $12,500.

Lot 1, Bieber Primrose 104L, Jan. 2023 daughter of LSF SRR Identity 0295H bred to ALC Genuine L30 sold to Kirwan Red Angus, NE; C-Bar Red Angus, Kans., and Gregg Ranch, S.D., for $10,000.



Bred Cows:

Lot 46, Bieber Primrose 204E, Feb. 2017 daughter of Bieber Spartacus A193 bred to LARR Paycheck 0728 sold to Justin Morris, Ga., for $44,000.

Lot 52, Bieber Dateline 525F, Mar. 2018 daughter of Bieber Hard Drive 120 bred to NIO American Freedom 1005 to Justin Morris, Ga., for $22,000.

Lot 56, Bieber CL Adaelle 468J, Mar. 2021 daughter of Bieber Let’s Roll B564 bred for late March 2025 calf to Justin Morris, Ga., for $10,500.



Age Advantaged Bulls:

Lot 211, Bieber Jumpstart L433, May, 2023 son of Bieber Jumpstart J137 to Cooksley Ranch & Cooksley Red Angus, Neb., for $17,000.

Lot 236, Bieber Component L383, May, 2023 son of LSF SRR Component 1112J to Robert Booth, Mo., for $13,000.

Lot 242, Bieber Jumpstart L421, May, 2023 son of Bieber Jumpstart J137 to JH & MO Farms LLC for $13,000.



