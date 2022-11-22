Bieber Red Angus Fall Female and Bull Sale

Sale host Craig Bieber with grand-daughter Hartley before the Bieber Red Angus sale.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Nov. 10, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near, Leola, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

4 Red Angus Donor cows – $25,625

28 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $6,054

47 Red Angus Age Advantage Bulls – $6,160

50 Red Angus Feb.-Mar.-Apr. Calving Cows – $4,246

34 Red Angus May-June Calving Cows – $4,199

120 Red Angus Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,410





This was a great sale for the Bieber family as they hosted their annual “Bieber Fever” Fall Bull and Female sale at the ranch near Leola, SD.

The weather wasn’t really the best with rain and icy roads all over the region. That kept the crowd down a bit, but Craig and his crew had their homework done and the sale progressed very well with buyers that couldn’t make it represented on the phone and online.



TOP SELLING DONORS:

Lot 1. $67,500, Bieber CL Adelle 475C, Mar. 15, 2015, Andras Fusion R236 x Hust Chief Sequoya R336, sold safe to KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E, Pieper Red Angus, Hay Springs, NE.



Lot 2. $16,000, Bieber Enchantress 359B, May 9, 2014, Bieber Rollin Deep Y118 x Basin Hobo 0545, sold safe to KJL/CLZB Kirkland 8003F, Edleman Ranch, Willow Lake, SD.



TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:

Lot 11. $12,000, Bieber Laura 467J, March 11, 2021, Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x RHRA Gold Rush 402 17T, sold safe to TJS Gate Keeper F106, Edleman Ranch, Willow Lake, SD.



Lot 6. $11,000, Bieber Rose 122J, January 19, 2021, Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x Bieber LB Mitigator C314, sold safe to LSF SRR Black Check 0162H, FSC Ranch, Clayton, NC.



TOP SELLING BULL:

Lot 125. $45,000, Bieber Energize J510, May 10, 2021, Bieber CL Energize F121 x Bieber Rollin Deep Y118, ABS Global, Inc., DeForest, WI.

Drew Edleman, Willow Lake, SD selected several top females from the Bieber herd.

