A large crowd was on hand for Big Country Genetics Bull & Female sale. The sale was held at a new location this year in Cody, Wyoming.



TSLN Rep: Jace Thompson, for Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 04/02/2022

Location: Big Country Genetics Sale Facility-Cody, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages

17 Females Average $5,094

114 Bulls Average $4,147

2 Dogs Average $9,750

SALE HIGHLIGHTS

Lot 10 at $20,000, KBHR QUIGLYC154 x SFG3 BETSY 709E, 5/8 SM 3/8 AN, 3/22/21, Sold to Edwards Livestock-Larmie, Wyoming

Lot 6 at $18,000, SCC-XL TRAILBOSS 814E x X/L MS 9240G, 5/8SM 3/8AN, 3/7/21, Sold to Edwards Livestock-Larmie, Wyoming

Lot 26 at $9,500, SFG3 231A X375A D381 x X/L MISS 8155F, 3/8/21, Sold to Edwards Livestock-Laramie, Wyoming

Lot 11 at $7,000, KBHR QUIGLEY C154 x GW MISS CARRY ON 536C, 3/23/21, L U Ranch-Worland, Wyoming

Lot 12 at $6,750, KBHR QUIGLEY C154 x GW MISS CARRY ON 681C, 3/22/21, L U Ranch-Worland, Wyoming

Top Female:

Lot 148 at $15,000, NLC COW BOSS 160C x GW MISS GPRD 099W, 2/27/19, Sold to Dan Freud-Bellville, Ohio

A large crowd was on hand for the Annual Big Country Genetics Bull & Female Sale, hosted by Jimmy and ShayLe Stewart April 4, 2022 in Cody, Wyoming. Big Country Genetics is quickly gaining a strong reputation for raising hybrid cattle that go on and help their customers wean bigger calves, gain better breed-up in their cowherd, and longevity. Big Country Genetics offers a 3 year breeding and PAP guarantee on the bulls they sell and demand their cattle to go out and earn a living. Congratulations on a great sale