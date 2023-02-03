Black Hills Stock Show Charolais Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: Jan. 31, 2023



Location: Rapid City, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

18 Yearling Bulls avg. $4,791

10 Fall Yearling Bulls avg. $6,400

9 Two Year Old Bulls avg. $4,695

3 Open Heifers avg. $5,567

3 Bred Heifers avg. $3,920





Top Bulls

Lot 44, JAB Convoy 153 Pld, 9/21/21 son of M&M Outsider 4003 from J&A Charolais, Sparta, WI sold to Randy Schmidt Charolais, Gordon, NE for $15,000.



Lot 42, GHC Nemo 1513, 9/26/21 son of GHC Dry Town 8004 from Lana Johnson, Ft. Collins, CO to Prairie Valley Charolais Farm, Platte, SD for $14,000.



Lot 27, VCR Sir Alpha 209P, 2/3/22 son of DC / CRJ Tank E108P from Vedvei Charolais, Lake Preston, SD to Domek Charolais, Wibaux, MT for $13,000.



Top Females

Lot 3, TR CAG Ms Kimberly 2704K, 3/10/22 daughter of RBM TR Rinstone Z38 from Thomas Ranch, Harrold, SD to Bruce Bradley Cattle, Marshfield, MO for $8,500.



Lot 7, 2Ten MS Stealth 11K, 1/3/22 daughter of EM 790987 from 2Ten Cattle Co., Vining, MN sold to Joshua Bursch, Motley, MN for $5,500.

