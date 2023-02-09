Black Hills Stock Show Gelbvieh Sale
TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Mark Hove
Name of Sale: Black Hills Stock Show Gelbvieh Sale
Date of Sale: Feb. 2, 2023
Location: Rapid City, SD
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Averages:
11 Yearling Bulls avg. $6,022
1 Yearling Open Heifer at $5,000
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 7, BABR High Voltage 0403K, 3/18/22 son of FHG 079E from Beastrom Gelbvieh, Pierre, SD to Hilltop Farms, Asbury, MO for $15,000.
Lot 5, BABR Big Energy 0401K, 3/25/22 son of BABR Refrom 1302H from Beastrom Gelbvieh, Pierre, SD to Kristi Birkland, Dupree, SD for $10,000.
Lot 12, VLK Final Line K226, 3/6/22 son of RROG Over Final Line 16F, 3/6/22 from Volek Ranch, Highmore, SD to Kristal Keffler, Enning, SD for $7,250.
Lot 20, GNKJ 248K, 2/6/22 son of DL Wheelhouse 409 from Josephson Farms, Arlington, SD to Jon T. Anderson, Bryant T. Anderson, Bryant, SD for $6,000.
Top selling female was lot 1, GDX 220K from Goldux Gelbvieh, Wessington, SD to Beastrom Ranch, Pierre, SD for $5,000.