Black Hills Stock Show Hereford Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Feb. 1, 2023



Location: Rapid City, SD



Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar



Averages:

16 Yearling Bulls avg. $3,531

5 Fall Yearling Bulls avg. $3,900

6 Two Year Old Bulls avg. $6,125

12 Open Yearling Heifers avg. $2,708

3 Bred Heifers avg. $3,250





Top Bulls

Lot 52, MC Miles 190, 3/28/21 son of JDH AH Miles Ahead 35F, from Mueller Cattle Co., Agar, SD to Rich Kaup, Hoven, SD for $11,500.



Lot 55, K Justified 142, 1/20/21 son of Churchill High Noon from Krebs Cattle Co., Gordon, ND for $7,500 to Robert Larson, Verdigre, NE.



Lot 30, Ernst Fresh Prince 247, 3/1/22 son of Bar Star Fresh Prince 018, from Ernst Herefords, Windsor, CO to Douthit Herefords, St. Francis, KS for $6,000.



Top Females

Lot 12, LW 808 Montana 23K, 2/11/22 daughter of Churchill Majestic 903G, from Wirth Herefords, New Richmond, WI to 3R Cattle Co., Winner, SD for $6,000.