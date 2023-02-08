Black Hills Stock Show Maine Anjou Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Feb. 3, 2023

Location: Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Sonny Booth

Averages

9 Yearling Bulls avg. $4,583

2 Fall Yearling Bulls avg. $3,500

3 Yearling Open Heifers avg. $3,500

3 Bred Heifers avg. $2,666



Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 14, EVFM Trailblazer 071K, 3/28/22 son of BOE Fame from Eastview Maines, Jasper, MN to Tate Hoisington, Safford, AZ for $9,500.



Lot 12, PDD Winchester 208K, 4/1/22 son of MINN Class On Class 77E from Drew & Dana Dennert, Columbia, SD to SD buyer at $5,000.



Lot 23, EVFM Remington 131K, 2/24/22 son of BOE Fame from Eastview Maines, Jasper, MN to Wilson Nyquist, Edgemont, SD for $4,500.



Top Females:

Lot 1, DX6 Kayde 24K, 4/1/22 daughter of LJSC Blakesburg 83F from Davis Cattle, Hinsdale, MT to Billy Wilson, North Platte, NE for $4,500.



Lot 2, DJ Miss Fortress K228, 3/23/22 daughter of DJ Fortress F802 from DeJong Ranch, Kennebec, SD to Mark Schaunaman, Ashley, ND for $4,000.

