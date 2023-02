Black Hills Stock Show Red Angus Sale

TSLN Reps:: Kelly Klein, Dan Piroutek



Date of Sale: Feb. 2, 2023



Location: Rapid City, SD



Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson



Averages:

5 Two Year Old Bulls avg. $4,250

4 Fall Yearling Bulls avg. $4,350

22 Yearling Bulls avg. $3,273

2 Bred Heifers avg. $9,875

5 Yearling Open Heifers avg. $2,720





Top Bulls:

Lot 41, Thomas Chivas 1745J, 8/24/21 son of Rojas TR Chivas 17109 from Thomas Ranch, Harrold, SD to Bruce Bradley Cattle, Marshville, MO for $7,000.



Lot 27, KIP Clan Red Eye F225 K06, 2/2/22 son of HRP Quarterback 0150H from Carruthers Brothers Ranch, Baltic, SD to Mike Bannan, Harrison, NE for $6,250.



Lot 28, BJF Township 2010K, 2/2/22 son of U2 Township 17G from BJ Farms, Henning, MN to Jim Bannan, Harrison, NE for $6,000.



Lot 9, BLME Alex 375J, 9/2/21 son of 35CC Domain A163 from Blume Cattle, Pierre, SD to Blake Koehlmoos, DeSmet, SD for $5,000.



Top Females:

Lot 8, L1G/KIP Ms. F225 Star J68, 3/30/21 daughter of Rojas TR Chivas 17109 from Kip Wallace, Emerald, WI to Aces Wild Ranch for $16,000.



Lot 7, RRSS 2130, 3/30/21 daughter of WEBR Heardliner 59G from Rafter RS Cattle, Newell, SD to James Knopik, Little Falls, MN for $3,750.



Lot 2, BJF Victoria 2108K, 4/1/22 daughter of BJF Firebolt 8045F from BJ Farms, Henning, MN to Kort Bannan, Harrison, NE for $3,750.