Black Hills Stock Show Shorthorn Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Feb. 1, 2023



Location: Rapid City, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

Yearling Bull $2,300

2 Two Year Old Bulls $2,900

4 Open Yearling Heifers $1,837

3 Bred Heifers $3,533





Top Bull

Lot 18, VSF Wild Fire 11J, 3/9/21 son of Millbrook Fire Ball 23F from Vogel Shorthorn Farms, Rogers, ND sold to Terry Eittreim, Scottsbluff, ND for $4,000.



Top Female

Lot 11, Shalimar 7104 Penny 106, 6/12/21 daughter of Shalimar Reggie 7104 from Adam & Carrie Edmund, Harrison, ND to Darin Howie, Rapid City, SD for $4,500.

