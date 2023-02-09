Black Hills Stock Show Shorthorn Sale
TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: Feb. 1, 2023
Location: Rapid City, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
Yearling Bull $2,300
2 Two Year Old Bulls $2,900
4 Open Yearling Heifers $1,837
3 Bred Heifers $3,533
Top Bull
Lot 18, VSF Wild Fire 11J, 3/9/21 son of Millbrook Fire Ball 23F from Vogel Shorthorn Farms, Rogers, ND sold to Terry Eittreim, Scottsbluff, ND for $4,000.
Top Female
Lot 11, Shalimar 7104 Penny 106, 6/12/21 daughter of Shalimar Reggie 7104 from Adam & Carrie Edmund, Harrison, ND to Darin Howie, Rapid City, SD for $4,500.