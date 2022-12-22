Dr. Ralph Miller-White Sulphur, Montana, purchased several bulls.

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick



Name of Sale

Bobcat Angus 18th Annual Production Sale



Date of Sale: Dec. 16, 2022



Location: Western Livestock Auction-Great Falls, Montana



Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins



Averages:

20 Bull Calves – $5,925

61 Fall Yearling Bulls – $4,402

46 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls – $4,011

10 Registered 7 Year Old Cows – $2,410

138 2 Coming 3 Year Old Commercial Bred Cows – $2,096

560 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,934

19 Ten Year Old Commercial Bred Cows – $1,300



What a great day for the Ratzburg family at the 18th Annual Bobcat Angus Production Sale, held December 16, 2022 at Western Livestock Auction-Great Falls, Montana. Congratulations on a great sale!



Lot 4 $10,000 , MT; Bobcat Exclusive K2; 2/9/22; Musgrave 316 Exclusive x EXAR Denver 2002B, Sold to to Cross W Livestock, Ekalaka.



Lot 6 $10,000 , Bobcat Emerald K24; 2/17/22; Connealy Emerald x Sitz Upward 307R. Sold to to Cross W Livestock, Ekalaka, MT.



Lot 102 $9,000, Bobcat Blue Sky J88; 3/7/21; Bobcat Blue Sky x HF Powder Keg. Sold to Diamond Box, Cut Bank, MT.



Lot 1 $8,500, Bobcat Exclusive K5; 2/11/22; Musgrave 316 Exclusive x EXAR Denver 2002B, Sold to to Kevin Nelson, Richland, MT.



Lot 30 $8,500 , Bobcat Exclusive J285; 9/22/21; Musgrave 316 Exclusive x EXAR Denver 2002B Sold to Jay Vasboe, Cut Bank, MT.



Lot 43 $8,500 , Bobcat Upstream J226; 9/9/21; Mohnen Upstream x SydGen Enhance, Sold to The Glennie Ranches, Two Dot, MT.

Top Registered Cow:



Lot 164 $6,250 , Baldco Emulota 5685; 3/10/15; Sitz Upward 307R x SAV 004 Traveler 4438, Sold to Wyatt Berkram, Cut Bank, MT



Top Commercial Bred Heifers



$2,350 x 30 Head

$2,125 x 42 Head

$2,025 x 36 Head

$2,025 x 45 Head



Top Commercial Bred 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows:



$2,150 x 50 Head

$2,100 x 58 Head







