Bowles J5 Red Angus 17th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 04/06/2022
Location: Glasgow Stockyards-Glasgow, Montana
Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe
Averages
35 Bulls Averaged $3,464
SALE HIGHLIGHTS
Lot 4 at $5,500, J5 EVEREST 1162-557E, 3/28/21, 5L MTN TRADER 2943 x J5 4158 GOLDIE 12X1390065, Sold to Larry Stensland-Wolf Point, Montana
Lot 23 at $5,000, J5 LIKEABLE 1100-F506, 3/21/21, BECKTON LIKABLE F506 S63987490 x JJTB 90404117428, Sold to Ken Solberg Fuhrman-Larslan, MT
Lot 32 at $5,000, J5 MERLINS QUEST 1217-718E, 4/21/21, 5L MERLIN PRIDE 2963 x J5 8306 LOLA DAK 99Y1482888, Sold to Lewis McGill & Steve Stamm-Powderville, Montana
Lot 1 at $4,750, J5 BIG THRILLS 1059-8003, 3/18/21, J5 BIG SHOOTER 80033957077 x JJTB 90754117232, Sold to Gibbs Red Angus-Jordan, Montana
Lot 13 at $4,750, J5 CRUSADER 1194-718E, 4/4/21, 5L MERLIN PRIDE 2963 x J5 TR MARTHA 84Z1577061, Sold to Engstrom Ranch-Glasgow, Montana
Great day for the Bowles family as they hosted the 17th Annual ‘Bowles J5 Reds’ Production Sale April 7 at Glasgow Stockyards, Glasgow, Montana. Brady Bowles is carrying on the family legacy by continuing to improve on raising high quality Red Angus Cattle that are developed to thrive in the toughest environments. Congratulations on a great sale!
