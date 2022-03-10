Brookdale Angus 10th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 4, 2022

Location: Lester, IA

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Sale Averages:

36 Angus Bulls – $5,159

14 Angus Heifers – $3,089

24 Embryo Lots – $643

Brookdale Angus 10th Annual production it was a windy morning in northwestern Iowa. The sale offering was deep from start to finish, led off by the top selling Lot 1 one bull and a deep set of females with also offering a great set of embryo packages.

Lot 1 Brookdale Alternative 151 Sold for $27,500 to Frank Hotchstem – Hardington, NE

Lot 2 Brookdale Alternative 231 Sold for $ 8,000 to Frank Hotchstem – Hardington, NE

Lot 6 Brookdale Ashland 71 Sold for $6,750 to John Blakeman – Merna, NE

Lot 7 Brookdale Stellar 41 Sold for $6,750 to Randy Kenobbie – Laurans, IA

Heifers:

Lot 38 Brookdale Progress 161 Sold for $5,000 to Akeem Lucey – Hot Springs,SD

Lot 44 Brookdale Progress 381 Sold for $5,000 to Delayne Musland – Edegely,ND