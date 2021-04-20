Brookdale Angus

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: March 6, 2021

Location: Lester, IA

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

41 Bulls – $5,932

Top Bulls:

Lot 1 at $37,000 was Brookdale Brutus 390, DOB: 1/23/2020; SIRE: Baldridge Bronc; MGS: S A V Resource 1441.

He sold to Peak Dot Ranch of Wood Mountain, SK and Semex of Guelph, ON.

Lot 7 at $13,750 was Brookdale Rainfall 200, DOB: 1/13/2020; SIRE: S A V Rainfall 6846; MGS: RB Black Ranger 458.

He sold to Alan Rops of Lennox, SD.

Lot 15 at $10,500 was Brookdale Con Plus 570; DOB: 1/29/2020; SIRE: Connealy Confidence Plus; MGS: Connealy Consensus 7229. He sold to Larson Ranch of Hamill, SD.

Lot 3 at $10,250 was Brookdale Con Plus 610, DOB: 1/30/2020; SIRE: Connealy Confidence Plus; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to Richard Schmidt of Gladstone, ND.

Lot 2 at $9,750 was Brookdale Con Plus 620, DOB: 1/30/2020; SIRE: Connealy Confidence Plus; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to Larson Ranch of Hamill, SD.