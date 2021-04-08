Brooks Chalky Butte Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 3, 2021

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar, Seth Weishaar, Scott Weishaar

Averages: 165 Yrlg. Bulls – $4,130

529 Commercial Black Heifers – $1,131

38 Commercial BWF Heifers – $1,152

Comments

The Brooks outfit, Steve and April; Ryan and Becky and families held the annual Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch Production Sale on Easter Saturday.

The Brooks bulls are known for calving ease, with over 75% of the sale offering suitable for use on heifers. However they are not lacking at all in performance with all bulls in the top 25% of the breed for weaning and yearling weights.

Once again a sale feature is the large group of commercial heifers offered by Brooks Angus bull customers. Both the heifers and the bulls were very well received by the large crowd on hand for the sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 70, Brooks Justified 0339, 3/8/2020 son of KG Justified 3023 x KM Broken Bow 002, to Koupal Angus, Dante, SD at $40,000.

Lot 13, Brooks Payweight 0203, 2/19/2020 son of Brooks Payweight 1682 x VAR Discovery 2240, to Brian Goven, Mercer, ND for $15,000.

Lot 3, Brooks Ashland 033, 2/17/2020 son of GAR Ashland x Basin Payweight 1682 to Greg Maier, New Salem, ND for $10,250.

Lot 25, Brooks Achievement 0239, 2/25/2020, Poss Achievement x Basin Payweight 1682, Gartner Denowh Angus Ranch, Sidney, MT for $10,000.

Lot 27, Brooks Achievement 0369, 3/11/2020 son of Poss Achievement x VAR Reserve 1111, to Vicki Czywczynski, Scranton, ND for $8,500.

L Double Bar Ranch, Jerry and Larry Lambourn, longtime Brooks Angus bull buyers. They also always have a great set of commercial heifers on the Brooks sale.



TJ and John Bartell, Shadehill, SD got a few Brooks Angus bulls.

