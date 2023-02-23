Brown’s Angus Ranch

Tom Burke from the American Angus Association gives the opening statements.

Tom Burke from the American Angus Association gives the opening statements.

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2023



Location: Center ND



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame



Averages:

71 bulls – $4,907

19 Reg. Open Heifers – $3,276

9 Reg. Bred Heifers – $3,188



The Brown family hosted their 25th Angus Production Sale on Feb. 12, at the ranch near Center, ND. Brown’s Angus is a true family run operation that not only is set out to make their operation better but they intend to help customers do the same by raising and selling top end Angus bulls.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 10 $13,750, BROWN REPLAY 2061, 2-9-22, son of SITZ RESILIENT X SAV PRESIDENT 6847 to Phil Ennis, Berthold, ND

Lot 8 $13,000, BROWN REPLICA 2017, 1-20-22, son of HART NO DOUT 9538 X RB ACTIVE DUTY 010 to Diamond J Angus, Mandan, ND

Lot 2 $10,000, BROWN COW POWER 2003, 1-4-22, son of SAV 004 DENSITY 4336 X RITO 707 OF IDEAL 3407 7075, to Steppler Ranch, Culbertson MT

Lot 1 $9,750, BROWN HI-WEIGH 2506, 1-5-22, son of SAV INTERNATIONAL 2020 X SAV MADAME PRIDE 1171, to Hawk Angus Farm, Bolivar, MO

Lot 41 $8,500, BROWN STOCK FUND 2059, 2-9-22, son of BROWN’S PAYBACK 7012 X BROWN PRIDE 8047, to Gerald Goven, Turtle Lake, ND

TOP SELLING OPEN HEIFER

Lot 84 $9,250 BROWN BLACKCAP MAY 2012, 1-12-22, daughter of SAV CERTIFIED 0849 X SAV 8180 TRAVELER 004 to Hawk Angus Farm Bolivar, MO

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER

Lot 95 BROWN DONNA 1000, 1-1-21, daughter of BAR-E-L-NATURAL LAW 52Y X CONNEALY THUNDER to Sharon Wagner, Moose Jaw, SK

Tom Burke from the American Angus Association gives the opening statements.

Tom Burke from the American Angus Association gives the opening statements.

Jim and Lynn Schaper of Halliday ND picked up a couple Brown Angus bulls

Jim and Lynn Schaper of Halliday ND picked up a couple Brown Angus bulls

Justin Brown talks with Sam Hawk of Hawk Angus Farm.

Justin Brown talks with Sam Hawk of Hawk Angus Farm.



