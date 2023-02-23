Brown’s Angus Ranch
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2023
Location: Center ND
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame
Averages:
71 bulls – $4,907
19 Reg. Open Heifers – $3,276
9 Reg. Bred Heifers – $3,188
The Brown family hosted their 25th Angus Production Sale on Feb. 12, at the ranch near Center, ND. Brown’s Angus is a true family run operation that not only is set out to make their operation better but they intend to help customers do the same by raising and selling top end Angus bulls.
TOP SELLING BULLS
Lot 10 $13,750, BROWN REPLAY 2061, 2-9-22, son of SITZ RESILIENT X SAV PRESIDENT 6847 to Phil Ennis, Berthold, ND
Lot 8 $13,000, BROWN REPLICA 2017, 1-20-22, son of HART NO DOUT 9538 X RB ACTIVE DUTY 010 to Diamond J Angus, Mandan, ND
Lot 2 $10,000, BROWN COW POWER 2003, 1-4-22, son of SAV 004 DENSITY 4336 X RITO 707 OF IDEAL 3407 7075, to Steppler Ranch, Culbertson MT
Lot 1 $9,750, BROWN HI-WEIGH 2506, 1-5-22, son of SAV INTERNATIONAL 2020 X SAV MADAME PRIDE 1171, to Hawk Angus Farm, Bolivar, MO
Lot 41 $8,500, BROWN STOCK FUND 2059, 2-9-22, son of BROWN’S PAYBACK 7012 X BROWN PRIDE 8047, to Gerald Goven, Turtle Lake, ND
TOP SELLING OPEN HEIFER
Lot 84 $9,250 BROWN BLACKCAP MAY 2012, 1-12-22, daughter of SAV CERTIFIED 0849 X SAV 8180 TRAVELER 004 to Hawk Angus Farm Bolivar, MO
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER
Lot 95 BROWN DONNA 1000, 1-1-21, daughter of BAR-E-L-NATURAL LAW 52Y X CONNEALY THUNDER to Sharon Wagner, Moose Jaw, SK