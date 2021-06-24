Bruner Angus Ranch 5th Annual Turn Out Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date: June 7, 2021

Location: Rugby Livestock Auction, Rugby, ND

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

32 yearling bulls – $4,367

16 2-year-old bulls – $5,219

26 commercial heifers – $1,311

Top yearling bulls sold

Lot 2. $9,500, BAR No Doubt 0147, reg no 19804790, sired by Hoover No Doubt, sold to Dylane Musland, Edgeley, ND.

Lot 10. $7,750. BAR Enhance 0163, reg no 20003925, sired by SydGen Enhance, sold to Janice Anderson, Stanley, ND.

Lot 9. $7,000. BAR Enhance 0241, reg no 19838697, sired by Sydgen Enhance, sold to Fuoss Angus, Draper, SD.

Top 2-year-old bulls sold

Lot 34. $10,000, BAR Big Money 9328, reg no 19885539, sired by Mohnen Big Money 1847, sold to Ethan Hall, Mandaree, ND.

Lot 35. $7,500, BAR Comrade 9217, reg no 19527865, sired by BAR Comrade 6467, sold to Ethan Hall, Mandaree, ND.

Lot 36. $7,000. BAR Bronc 9056, reg no 19529206, sired by Baldridge Bronc, sold to Curtis Halvorson, Hannaford, ND.

Lot 33. $6,250. BAR Next Step 9322, reg no 19923751, sired by Prairie Pride Next Step 2036, sold to Fuoss Angus, Draper, SD.