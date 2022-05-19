Bulls of the Badlands: McDonnell Angus, The Efficiency Breeders
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: May 4, 2022
Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Greg Goggins
Averages: 60 yearling Angus Bulls avg. $ 3538
The McDonnell and Goni families brought their “Bulls of the Badlands” in front of many cattlemen for their annual sale of registered Angus bulls. This herd has bred cattle for strong maternal traits and pedigrees, stacked generations deep in efficiency genetics. They have put heavy emphasis on feed efficiency, including many tests to prove their efficiency. Many long-time customers were on hand for the sale.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 162: $ 11,000 to Bar JV Angus, Fairview, Montana – SAV Rainfall 6846 x C CA Uno 049
Lot 144: $ 10,000 to Webo Angus, Lusk, Wyoming, and MJB Ranch, Lodgegrass, Montana – Bar Cash 707 x CC A Uno 049
Lot 104: $ 8,000 to Ryan Schultz, St. Francis, Kansas – AB-LVS Capitalist 4507 xC CA Uno 049
Lot 102: $ 7,000 to Jerard Paulsen, Will Miller, Basin, Wyoming – AB-LVS Capitalist 4507 x MCD AAR Juneau 944
Lot 157: $ 6,000 to Lyle Neal, Lodgegrass, Montana – Sterling Advantage809 xCC A Uno 049
