TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Name of Sale: Cactus Cattle Company Annual Bull Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 24, 2022

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock-Belle Fourche, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Jade Harper

Averages:

52 Coming Two-Year-Old Bulls – $2,985

What a great day for Cactus Cattle Company at the Annual bull sale held Feb. 24, 2022, at Belle Fourche Livestock-Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Cactus Cattle Company is quickly building a strong reputation for offering quality cattle with a great guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 38 at $5,250, CACTUS 2 TREND 038, DOB 4/23/20, RM 2 TREND 6592 x SITZ PRIDE 2126, Sold to Reminisce Angus, Dillon, Montana.

Lot 7 at $5,000, CACTUS TAHOE 010, DOB 3/31/20, TEHAMA TAHOE B767 x SITZ PRIDE 38C, Sold to Houston Creek Cattle Co., Sundance, Wyoming.

Lot 14 at $5,000, CACTUS TAHOE 015, DOB 4/4/20, TEHAMA TAHOE B767 x SITZ ELSIEMER 2075, Sold to Houston Creek Cattle Co., Sundance, Wyoming.

Lot 9 at $4,750, CACTUS IDENTITY 042, DOB 4/26/20, B BAR IDENTITY 9193 x CACTUS ESTONIA 1744, Sold to Long Pines Ranch, Capitol, Montana.

Missy Thielen and Jade Harper.

