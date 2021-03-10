Campbell Red Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 1, 2021

Location: Sale held at the ranch Northwest of McIntosh, SD

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

79 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $3,508

12 Registered Yearling open Heifers – $1,390

Campbell Red Angus held their annual production sale in their new sale facility at the ranch northwest of McIntosh, SD. This was a new adventure for the Campbell family after having all their previous sales in Mobridge. Having the sale at home gave prospective buyers the opportunity to see the cattle in their natural environment without going through the stress of being hauled to town and a couple days of re-adjustment.

There was an excellent crowd on hand to help give the Campbells a great sale and celebrate 50 years of raising Red Angus cattle.

Lot 4. $6,750, CBR Final Chief 035-174, March 9, 2020, CBR Final Answer 2150-780 x CBR Double Duty 351-731, James Perkins, Gary, SD.

Lot 1. $6,000, CBR Burearu Duty 0180-5207, March 25, 2020, CBR Burearu 190-6258 x VGW Bases Loaded 330, Matt and Derek Peterson, Sisseton, SD.

Lot 18. $6,000, CBR Prebank 070-6100, March 14, 2020, CBR Bankable 4264-7278 x CBR Clarance 01-744, Schriefer Red Angus, Golden Valley, ND.

Lot 90. $5,750, CBR Rambler R03-R33, March 17, 2020, CBR Red Rambler 3312A-5175 x CFRA T3 Chief 0509, Lonn Campbell, McIntosh, SD.

Lot 31. $5,500, CBR jack 0107-333, Mar. 17, 2020 son of KAS Royal Jack x Red Crowfoot 9144W to Brandon Rau, Java, SD.

Matt and Derek Peterson, Sisseton, SD. The Peterson family has used quite a few Campbell bulls over the years.



Skip Rau, Selby, SD. Repeat Campbell Red Angus bull buyer.

