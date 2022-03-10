Campbell Red Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: March 7, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Northwest of McIntosh, SD

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

52 Yearling Red Angus bulls – $3,666

3 Registered Yearling Open heifers – $1,700

A beautiful sunny day greeted the Campbell family as they held the Annual Campbell Red Angus Production sale at the ranch northwest of McIntosh, SD. This was a powerful set of bulls and one of the largest selections of true Red Angus calving ease bulls to sell in the region this year. For most cattlemen, the Campbell bulls would be an outcross from the mainstream of the breed.

Top selling bulls:

Lot 1, CBR Shooter 1195-5261, 3/26/214 son of CBR Rambler 6141-8145 x Sodak Summit Y329 to Wasem Red Angus, Halliday, ND for $7,000.

Lot 3, CBR Shooter 1190-769, 3/26/21 son of CBR Rambler 6141-8145 x Red Crowfoot Moonshine 3108A to Huber EY Red Angus, Judd, ND at $7,000.

Lot 11, CBR Shooter 149-4144, 3/14/21 son of CBR Rambler 6141-8145 x Red Crowfoot Moonshine 2116Z to Wasem Red Angus, Halliday, ND for $7,000.

Lot 42, CBR Shooter 1150-6250, 3/23/21 son of CBR Rambler 6141-8145 x EAR Sensation 451 to AJ Stoeser, Ft. Pierre, SD for $6,500

Lot 31, CBR Jakk 1103-7366, 3/19/21 son of Forster Jakk F164 x Red Bar E L Aces Wild 106B to Brenner Angus, Carson, ND for $6,250.

Sale host Robert Campbell at the Campbell Red Angus sale.



Dennis Evenson, McIntosh, SD. Repeat Campbell Red Angus bull buyer.



The Campbell girls all made it to the sale this year, Marcia, Becky, Leah (cousin), Amy and Lana.

