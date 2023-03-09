Campbell Red Angus Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 6, 2023
Location: Sale held at the ranch, northwest of McIntosh, SD
Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar
Averages:
69 Yearling Red Angus bulls avg. $4,076
3 Registered Yearling open Heifers avg. $1,967
Lot 5, CBR Shooter 261-7185, March 20, 2022 son of CBR Rambler 6140-8145 x Red Crowfoot Expeditor 3229A to Lonn Campbell, McIntosh, SD for $8,500.
Lot 8,CBR Burearu Duty 220-250, March 15, 2022 son of CBR Burearu 190-6258 x Red Crowfoot 9144W to Lonn Campbell, McIntosh, SD for $8,250.
Lot 21, CBR Burearu Duty 2100-5105, March 22, 2022 son of CBR Burearu 190-6258 x CBR Clarance 01-744 to Chris Sandland, Selfridge, ND for $8,000.
Lot 27, CBR Shooter 2126-789, March 25, 2022 son of CBR Rambler 6140-8145 x EAR Databank 4143 to Dwight Edinger, Carson, ND for $7,000.
Lot 39, CBR Patriot 2196-841, March 31, 2022, son of TKP Patriot 9502 x Red Bar-E-L Bureau 220B to Mitchell Zeug, Firesteel, SD for $6,750.