Carlson Angus & Carlson Classic Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 26, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Regent, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

76 Yearling & Two Year Old Angus bulls – $4,330

Carlson Angus, Jon and Melissa Carlson and daughters along with Carlson Classic Angus, Bob and Angela Carlson held their annual bull sale at the ranch a few miles outside Regent, ND. This was a moderate framed set of bulls packed with red meat and thickness. Both of these operations strive to produce bulls that will work in any environment. They both have an extensive ET and AI program producing calving ease, growth and performance bulls backed by the top genetics in the Angus breed.

Top selling bulls include 3 ET flush brothers out sired by SAV America 8018 and out of the Carlson Angus donor cow SAV Madame Pride 0075:

Lot 13, Carlson America 1044, born 2/28/21, to Andrew Vetter, Linton, ND for $9,500.

Lot 14, Carlson America 1019, born 2/22/21, to Katus Ranch, Watauga, SD for $9,500.

Lot 12, Carlson America 1041, born 2/23/21 to Kayla Johnson, Froid, MT for $8,500.

Lot 46, Carlson Right On 1008, 2/20/21 son of Carlson Right On 5001 x Brookings Limelight 6022, to Colin & Carolee Schmidt, Manning, ND for $8,250.

Lot 79, Carlson Bravo 1049, 2/29/21 son of Colman Bravo 6313 x SAV Resource 1441 to Colin & Carolee Schmidt, Manning, ND for $8,250.

Colin and Carolee Schmidt with Jim Carlson. Schmidts are longtime repeat bull buyers.



The sale was held at the Carlson Angus Ranch sale barn, near Regent, ND.

