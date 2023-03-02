Carlson Angus Ranch 41st Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Feb. 25, 2023
Location: Sale held at the Carlson Angus Sale Barn, near Regent, ND
Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar
Sales Manager: Angus Hall of Fame
Averages:
43 Yearling Angus Bulls – $7,273
104 Angus Commercial Bred Females – $2,169
This was a fantastic sale for Jon and Melissa Carlson and girls as they hosted the 41st Annual Carlson Angus Ranch Production Sale. Great set of powerful performance bulls loaded with calving ease and eye appeal.
There was a huge crowd of buyers, neighbors and friends that filled the seats at the Carlson sale facility to give the Carlson’s a record sale.
Top selling bulls:
Lot 1, Carlson Grand Canyon 2007, 2/10/2022 son of SAV Grand Canyon 0969 x SAV 707 Rito 9969 to Drew Lewis, Victor, MT for $18,000.
Lot 2, Carlson Grand Canyon 2009, 2/11/2022 flush brother to the lot 1 bull sold to Katus Ranch, Watauga, SD for $13,000.
Lot 3, Carlson Grand Canyon 2044, 3/7/2022 son of SAV Grand Canyon 0969 x SAV Resource 1441 to A. J. Johnson, Froid, MT for $13,000.
Lot 29, Carlson Cowboy Up 1210, 8/29/2021 son of HA Cowboy Up 5405 x Summitcrest Complete 1P55 to Eddie Maychrzak, Scranton, ND for $10,500.
Lot 34, Carlson Recharge 2067, 3/21/2022 son of PA Recharge 7050 x Coleman Charlo 3212 to David Remmick, Robinson, ND for $10,500.
Lot 39, Carlson Net Worth 2049, 3/7/2022 son of SAV Net Worth 4200 x SAV Final Answer 0035 to 21 Angus Ranch, New England, ND for $10,500.