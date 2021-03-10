Carlson Angus Ranch and Carlson Classic Angus “Power of Two Ranches” Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2021

Location: Sale held at Carlson Angus Ranch, Regent, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

43 Yearling Carlson Angus Ranch bulls – $5,401

34 Yearling Carlson Classic Angus bulls – $5,426

5 Two Year Old Classic Angus bulls – $3,500

9 Bred Cows – $2,200

76 Commercial open heifers – $1,153

The Power of Two Ranches.

Carlson Angus, Jon & Melissa Carlson & Carlson Classic Angus, Bob and Angela Carlson teamed up to offer a powerful set of yearling and two year old bulls for their annual bull sale.

By going together, the Carlson families were able to offer a larger genetic package of calving ease and performance bulls all in one sale. The bulls complimented each other and were very well accepted by the large crowd of buyers on hand.

Sale highlights include:

Lot 41, OSU Ashland 0133, 1/20 son of GAR Ashland x Tex Playbook 5437 to Darrel Howard, Dunn Center, ND for $19,000.

Lot 2, Carlson Power Play 0193, 2/20 son of VAR Power Play x Coleman Charlo 0526 to Brenner Angus, Carson, ND for $17,500.

Lot 1, Carlson Power Play 0076, 2/20 son of GAR Ashland x Tex Playbook 5437 (flush mate to lot 2) sold to Katus Ranch, Watauga, SD for $14,000.

Lot 15, Carlson Rainfall 0003, 1/20 son of SAV Rainfall 6846 x Brooking Bank Note 4040 to Jeff Werner, Carson, ND for $12,500.

Lot 86, Carlson Right On 0001, 1/20 son of Carlson Right On 5001 x SAV Resource 1441 to Colin and Carolee Schmidt, Manning, ND for $10,500.

Lot 80, Classic Right Effect 2021, 2/20 son of Carlson Right Effect 203 x 3F Epic 4631 to Dean Wagner, Prairie City, SD for $9,000.

Colin and Carolee Schmidt, Manning, ND at Carlson sale.

