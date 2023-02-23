Carmichael Hereford 54th Annual Proven Genetics Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Feb. 18, 2023



Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Meadow, SD



Auctioneer: Doug Deitterle



Averages:

19 Yearling Hereford bulls – $7,421

50 Two Year Old Hereford bulls – $7,095



Comments

Proven top of the line Hereford genetics were presented at the 54th Annual Carmichael Hereford sale held at the ranch near Meadow, SD. It was a beautiful sunny day for the sale that brought out a full house of buyers and spectators for the sale, giving the Carmichaels a great sale.



Top Yearling bulls:

Lot 5, KC L1 Domino 22032, 3/26/2022 son of HC 5019C Advance 988 x B&D L1 Baron 4273 to Froelich Ranch, Selfridge, ND for $18,500, half interest and half possession.



Lot 11, KC L1 Domino 22089, 4/2/2022 son of HC 5019C Advance 988 x HH Advance 2008Z ET to LeRoy Scott, Highmore, SD and Bryan Carmichael, Faith, SD for $16,500.



Lot 13, KC L1 Domino 22104, 4/3/2022 son of HC 5019C Advance 988 x KC Mr Ribstone 10071 to Crossview Ranch, Hettinger, ND for $11,000.



Top Two Year Old bulls:

Lot 67, KC L1 Domino 21146, 4/23/2021 son of HC 5019C Advance 988 x K&B Thunderstruck 113Y 1ET to Hermann Ranch, Lemmon, SD for $14,000, half interest and half possession.



Lot 26, KC L1 Domino 21019, 3/17/2021 son of UPS Domino 3027 x B&D L1 Baron 4273 to Froelich Ranch, Selfridge, ND for $12,500.



Lot 29, KC L1 Domino 21021, 3/17/2021 so of UPS Domino 3027 x HH Advance 7156E ET to Martian Ranch, Buffalo, SD for $12,000.

Mike Maher and grand-daughter Brelan at the Carmichael Hereford sale.

Mike Maher and grand-daughter Brelan at the Carmichael Hereford sale.

SRCarmichaelKeith___Todd

John Hill, Crossview Ranch, Hettinger, ND got a Carmichael Hereford bull.

John Hill, Crossview Ranch, Hettinger, ND got a Carmichael Hereford bull.