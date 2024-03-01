Carmichael Herefords 55th Annual Proven Genetics Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Feb. 14, 2024



Location: Sale at the ranch south of Meadow, SD



Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle



Averages:

14 Yearling Hereford bulls – $6,571

56 Two Year Old Hereford bulls – $6,313





Another beautiful day for the 55th Annual Carmichael Herefords Production sale held at the ranch near Meadow, SD. Keith Carmichael and family offered another great set of yearling and two-year old Hereford bulls. These bulls are backed by generation upon generation of proven Hereford genetics.



Top selling Yearling bulls:

Lot 4, KC L1 Domino, Mar. 25, 2023 son of H5 5019C ADVANCE 988 x KC MR Ribstone 10071 to Flath Herefords, Colharbor, ND for $13,000.



Lot 11, KC L1 DOMINO 23117, Apr. 4, 2023 son of H5 5019C ADVANCE 988 x HH Advance 2008Z ET to Mortenson Cattle Co., Hayes, SD for $12,000.



Lot 1, KC L1 DOMINO 23024, Mar. 20, 2024 son of YV 234F SUNNY CREEK ET x JA L1 Domino 302A to Keller Hereford Ranch, New Salem, ND for $9,000.



Top Two-Year-Old Bulls:

Lot 19, KC L1 DOMINO 22003, Mar. 13, 2022 son of KC L1 DOMINO 19059 x B&D L1 Baron 4273 to Martain Ranch, Buffalo, SD for $12,500.



Lot 70, KC L1 DOMINO 22116, Apr. 6, 2022 son of H5 5019C ADVANCE 988 x HH Advance 5006C ET to John and Tessa Palczewski, Scranton, ND for $12,000.



Lot 40, KC L1 DOMINO 22041, Mar. 27, 2022 son of KC L1 DOMINO 19059 x SR Motion 128F to Froelich Ranch Selfridge, ND $11,000.



Once again Larry Hauser and his 73 Chuck Wagon served a great lunch of beef tips and cowboy beans.



Auctioneer Doug Dietterle and Keith Carmichael at the 55th Annual Carmichael Hereford sale. SRCarmichaelDoug___Keith





Brice Carmichael visiting with repeat buyer Monty Hepper, Wakpala, SD srcarmichael-Hepper___Brice-1



