CK Bar Ranch 22nd Annual Bull Sale with guest TCM Simmentals
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: April 7, 2023
Location: St. Onge Livestock, St. Onge, SD
Auctioneer: Justin Tupper
Averages:
47 Yearling Simmental and SimAngus bulls avg. $4,537
CK Bar Ranch, Kelly and Amy Erickson and guest TCM Simmentals, Tyrel Mitchell brought a very nice set of Simmental and SimAngus bulls to town for their annual bull sale. The bulls in the sale were stacked with high growth in both the EPD profile and actual performance, but also maintained very acceptable calving ease. These bulls will add extra pounds at weaning time.
Top selling bull was lot 11, KECH Mr. 629, 3/10/2022, black, polled SimAngus son of OMF Epic E27 x LRS 045Z to Bill Klesalek, Mandan, ND for $9,000.
Lot 12, KECH Mr. 639, 3/20/2022, black, polled purebred Simmental sired by OMF Epic E27 x TJ Cornhusker 226A to Koepplin Black Simmental Ranch, Elgin, ND for $8,000.
lot 13, KECH Mr. 655, 3/22/2022, black, polled SimAngus bull by OMF Epic E27 x TJ Sharper Image 809U to Kyle Bohl, Wolford, ND for $7,750.
Lot 23, KECH Mr. 705, 4/2/2022, black, polled SimAngus sired by THR 8522F x Rousey Gold Strike 512C to Dean Clawson, Raymond, MT for $7,500.
Lot 4, KECH Mr. 075, 2/11/2022, black, polled SimAngus sired by OMF Epic E27 x KECH Mr. TR 8100 to Justin & Heidi Williams, St. Onge, SD for $7,500.