CK Bar Ranch 22nd Annual Bull Sale with guest TCM Simmentals

Date of Sale: April 7, 2023



Location: St. Onge Livestock, St. Onge, SD



Auctioneer: Justin Tupper



Averages:

47 Yearling Simmental and SimAngus bulls avg. $4,537





CK Bar Ranch, Kelly and Amy Erickson and guest TCM Simmentals, Tyrel Mitchell brought a very nice set of Simmental and SimAngus bulls to town for their annual bull sale. The bulls in the sale were stacked with high growth in both the EPD profile and actual performance, but also maintained very acceptable calving ease. These bulls will add extra pounds at weaning time.



Top selling bull was lot 11, KECH Mr. 629, 3/10/2022, black, polled SimAngus son of OMF Epic E27 x LRS 045Z to Bill Klesalek, Mandan, ND for $9,000.



Lot 12, KECH Mr. 639, 3/20/2022, black, polled purebred Simmental sired by OMF Epic E27 x TJ Cornhusker 226A to Koepplin Black Simmental Ranch, Elgin, ND for $8,000.



lot 13, KECH Mr. 655, 3/22/2022, black, polled SimAngus bull by OMF Epic E27 x TJ Sharper Image 809U to Kyle Bohl, Wolford, ND for $7,750.



Lot 23, KECH Mr. 705, 4/2/2022, black, polled SimAngus sired by THR 8522F x Rousey Gold Strike 512C to Dean Clawson, Raymond, MT for $7,500.



Lot 4, KECH Mr. 075, 2/11/2022, black, polled SimAngus sired by OMF Epic E27 x KECH Mr. TR 8100 to Justin & Heidi Williams, St. Onge, SD for $7,500.



Brett Price, Tioga, ND and sale host Kelly Erickson at the CK Bar Ranch bull sale.

Greg Brence, Ekalaka, MT got both CK Bar Ranch and TCM Simmental bulls.

Heidi and Justin Williams, St. Onge, SD, at the CK Bar Ranch sale.

