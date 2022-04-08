CK Bar Ranch & Simmental Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 1, 2022

Location: St. Onge Livestock, St. Onge, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Tupper

Averages:

28 Simmental and SimAngus Bulls – $3,179

CK Bar Ranch, Kelly and Amy Erickson and TCM Simmentals, Tyrel and Tara Mitchell brought a very nice set of Simmental and SimAngus bulls to town for their annual bull sale. Thick, meaty bulls with plenty of performance and eye appeal. In great sale condition, but not over done.

Top selling bull was lot 28, Kech, Mr. 553, 3/26/2021 son of THR 8522F x LSR Turning point to Dean Clawson, Raymond, SD for $5,000.

Lot 1, Kech Mr. 902, 3/8/2021 son of ES Statement GZ33 x SLSR Ten X Excellance 352C to Randy Striefel, Anamoose, ND for $4,500.

Lot 42, Mr. TCM Kingpin 1009J, 4/16/2021 son of STAV Kingpin 13G x ES Ridgerider YW3 to Ryan Richardson, Long Valley, SD for $4,500.

Mary and Clem Handcock, Long Valley, SD got a few CK Bar bulls.

