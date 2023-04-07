Connealy Angus Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: March 25, 2023



Location: Whitman, NE



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Ty Thompson



Averages:

411 Older Bulls Avg. $10,092

89 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $11,278

500 Total Registered Bulls Avg. $10,303

6 Open Heifers Avg. $18,000

506 Total Head Avg. $10,394



The Connealy’s chose a beautiful day in Whitman, Nebraska, for their sale. Their cattle are extremely deep bodied and exude quality from front to back, top to bottom. The crowd settled in and filled every seat inside for an exciting sale day.

TOP BULLS:



Lot 232 Connealy Pinnacle Sired by K C F Bennett Summation Sold for $80,000 to Alta Genetics – Rocky View County, AB, CN.



Lot 497 Connealy Broadcast Sired by Heiken Broadview Sold for $39,000 to Rancho Casino – Purdum, NE & Dal Porto Livestock – Anselmo, NE.



Lot 180 Connealy Surpass 933A Sired by BJ Surpass Sold for $37,500 to Krebs Ranch – Gordon, NE.



Lot 250 Connealy Statement Sired by K C F Bennett Summation Sold for $35,000 to Brinkley Angus Ranch – Milan, MO.



Lot 22 Connealy Clarity 784E 8105 Sired by Connealy Clarity Sold for $30,000 to Grimmius Cattle Company – Hanford, CA.



Lot 325 Connealy Concept 947M Sired by Connealy Concept Sold for $28,000 to David Mogck – Tripp, SD.



Lot 393 Connealy Patriarch 936J Sired by Tehama Patriarch F028 Sold for $27,000 to Select Sires – Plain City, OH.



Lot 145 Connealy Upscale 8246 Sired by Connealy Upscale Sold for $26,000 to David Mogck – Tripp, SD.



Lot 243 Connealy Summation 945N Sired by K C F Bennett Summation Sold for $26,000 to CRV USA – Madison, WI.



Lot 105 Connealy Clarity 557P 891H Sired by Connealy Clarity Sold for $24,000 to Whitestone Farms – Aldie, VA.



Lot 354 Connealy Payraise 6890 Sire by Connealy Payraise Sold for $24,000 to Eagle Hills Ranch – Gothenburg, NE.



Lot 429 Connealy Reformed 921J Sired by Connealy Reformed Sold for $24,000 to Marty Fletchall – Beloit , KS.



Lot 34 Connealy Surpass 4390 4168 Sired by BJ Surpass Sold for $24,000 to Albert Ericksen – Seneca, NE.



Lot 201 Connealy Salvation 7446 Sired by SG Salvation Sold for $23,000 to Varilek Angus – Geddes, SD.



Lot 445 Connealy Optimum 712Y Sire by Deer Valley Optimum 9246 Sold for $23,000 to Beck Angus – Dallas, SD.



TOP OPEN HEIFER:



Lot A Pretty of Conanga 784E 218X Sired by Connealy Clarity Sold for $45,000 to Tracy Holbert – College Station, TX.



The Connealy family in the sale ring as Jerry Connealy talks to the crowd as the sale gets underway.

connealy



