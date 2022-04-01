Connealy Angus Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant

Date of Sale: March 26, 2022

Location: Whitman, NE

Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Ty Thompson

Averages:

Connealy Angus Bull Sale

344 Older Bulls Avg.$11,377

101 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $9,920

445 Total Registered Bulls Avg. $11,047

6 Open Heifers Avg. $56,000.00

451 Total Head Avg. $11,644.00

The pens were very active with people going through and looking at the sale offering on sale morning .



Jerry Connealy talks about the sale offering with Gabriel Connealy and Jed Connealy standing with him in the sale ring.



You could feel it in the air at the ranch in Whitman, NE on sale morning. The day was going to be a great one for the Connealy Family. The day had great weather and brought a very large crowd with it on hand to see the bulls and females for the sale offering. Led by the highly talked about Lot 309 Connealy Resilient bull and many other bulls and the Lot A Envy Ma of Conanga 177X female.

Lot 309 Connealy Resilient 8521 Sold for $500,000.00 to ST Genetics -Navasota, TX and Select Sires – Plain City, OH

Lot 208 Connealy Sunbeam 814R Sold for $185,000.00 to ST Genetics – Navasota, TX

Lot 141 Connealy King Air 852M Sold for $82,500.00 to Grimmius Cattle Company – Hanford, CA

Lot 410 Connealy Reformed 739E Sold for $42,500.00 to JJ Angus- Connellsville, PA

Lot 324 Connealy Stronghold 666N Sold for $42,000.00 to Varilek Angus – Geddes, SD

Lot 200 Connealy Sunbeam 975X Sold for $37,500.00 to Krebs Ranch – Gordon, NE

Lot 110 Connealy Justified 856A Sold for $32,500.00 to Silver Creek Angus – Valley City, ND

Lot 34 Connealy Plus 7150 6810 Sold for $30,000.00 to Mogck Angus Farm – Scotland, SD

Lot 135 Connealy King Air 8661 Sold for $30,000.00 to Thompson Angus – Kintyre, ND

Lot 14 Connealy Payraise 833M Sold for $27,500.00 to Baxter Angus Farm – Rockham, SD

Lot 202 Connealy Sunbeam 845Z Sold for $26,000.00 to Albert Ericksen – Seneca, NE

Lot 2 Connealy Clarity 8284 Sold for $25,000.00 to Seevers Angus – Anselmo, NE

Top Open Heifer:

Lot A Envy Ma of Conanga 177X Sold for $190,000.00 to Bar KJ Angus – Wasco, CA

Lot F Ceary of Conanga 7150 11L Sold $75,000.00 to Belle Point Ranch – Lavaca, AR

