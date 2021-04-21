Cottonwood Angus Farms 49th Profit Makers Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: April 20, 2021

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

59 Angus Bulls – $3,665

Cottonwood Angus Farm offered a great set of powerful and well balanced set of Angus Bulls to a nice crowd of new and repeat buyers

Lot 39 at $7,000, CW 847 SOUTHERN CHARM 70, Dob 1-19-2020, Reg 19917283, CW 35 Southern Charm 105 BB x CW 665 BlackladyPride 847 sold to Shaw Ranch, Red Owl, South Dakota.

Lot 3 at $7,000, CW 810 EVOLUTION 100, Dob 1-22-2020, Reg 19977249, 2XL Evolution 7033 x CW 312 Pride Lass 810, sold to Shaw Ranch, Red Owl, South Dakota.

Lot 1 at $6,500, CW 818 EVOLUTION 20, Dob 1-6-2020, Reg 19917260, 2XL Evolution 7033, x CW 405 EverGreen Erica 818, sold to Shaw Ranch, Red Owl, South Dakota.

Lot 2 at $6,000 CW 85 EVOLUTION 60, Dob 1-15-2020, Reg 19917280, 2XL Evolution 7033 x CW 637 Ruby 85, sold to Shaw Ranch, Red Owl, South Dakota.

Lot 6 at $6,000, CW 535 EVOLUTION 250, Dob 2-4-2020, Reg 1991488, 2XL Evolution 7033 x CW 444 Primrose 535, sold to Shaw Ranch Red Owl, South Dakota.