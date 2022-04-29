Cottonwood Angus Farms 50th Profit Maker Bull Sale

Dana Fitzgerald, Milesville, SD, repeat Cottonwood Angus bull buyer.



Reed Ranch, Newcastle WY made the trip over to Philip for a couple Cottonwood Angus bulls.



Shaw Brothers, White Owl, SD got a couple Cottonwood Angus bulls.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 26, 2022

Location: Philip Livestock, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

56 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,335

Powerful performance bulls were the ticket at the 50th Profit Maker’s Bull sale presented by Cottonwood Angus Farms. Greg Butman and family at Cottonwood Angus are known for producing powerful Angus bulls and this year was no exception. The bulls were very well accepted by the large crowd on hand and the recent moisture was very welcome.

Top selling bull was lot 1, CW 914 Atlantis 11, 1/6/2021 son of Square B Atlantis 8060 x Casino Bomber N33 to Hart Angus Farm, Frederick SD for $17,500.

Lot 11, CW 652 Ashland 181, 1/26/2021 son of GAR Ashland x Sydgen Fate 2800 to Morey VanHocke, Pipestone, MN for $14,500.

Lot 15, CW 6125 Ashland 831, 3/29/2021 son of GAR Ashland x Ponca Creek Pepper to Dana Fitzgerald, Milesville, SD for $10,500.

Lot 39, CW 831 149 Colonel 511, 2/25/2021 son of CW 631 Colonel 149 x CW Knockout 366 to Dana Fitgerald, Mileville, SD for $10,500.

Lot 42, CW 713 Evolution 321, 2/8/2021 son of 2XL Evolution 7033 x Basin Payweight 1682 to Shaw Brothers, White Owl, SD for $10,000.

Dana Fitzgerald, Milesville, SD, repeat Cottonwood Angus bull buyer.



Reed Ranch, Newcastle WY made the trip over to Philip for a couple Cottonwood Angus bulls.

